iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Down 43.0% in June

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

INDY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. 93,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,268. The company has a market cap of $621.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

iShares India 50 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

