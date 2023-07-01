iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.19. 107,302 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after buying an additional 106,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4,731.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,278,000.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

