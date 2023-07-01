iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on July 10th

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.184 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,374 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

