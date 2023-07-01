iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the May 31st total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWZS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,165,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,934.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 161,162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $831,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 535.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 1,273.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 42,553 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.