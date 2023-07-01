iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Down 75.9% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the May 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEUS traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.73. 1,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,972. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.