iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Position Boosted by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $113.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

