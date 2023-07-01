iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,313,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bricktown Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,528,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.06. 152,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.40. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $207.93.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

