iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,595 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

