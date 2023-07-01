iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:GOVT)

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,404,749 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,177 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,479,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,149,000 after buying an additional 2,036,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,481,000 after buying an additional 1,260,804 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,158,000.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

