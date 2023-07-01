iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG) Declares Dividend of $0.23

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BATS:GHYG – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2266 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS GHYG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,920 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.69 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHYG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF by 4,635.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 901,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

About iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF

The iShares US & Intl High Yield Corp Bond ETF (GHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield bonds issued in developed markets and denominated in local currencies. GHYG was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

