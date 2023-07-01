Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

NYSE ITUB opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $6.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

