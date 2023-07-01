J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $181.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $177.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $156.07 and a 1 year high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,330.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,158 shares of company stock worth $1,264,895 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

