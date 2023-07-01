J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:BBIB)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf (NYSEARCA:BBIB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3019 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf Stock Up 0.1 %
BBIB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.00. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571. J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44.
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust – Betabuilders U S Treasury Bond 3-10 Year Etf Company Profile
