Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 270 ($3.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 219 ($2.78) to GBX 209 ($2.66) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246.80 ($3.14).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

