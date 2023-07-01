Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 77.2% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 803,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 767.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 190,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 168,773 shares during the period.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

