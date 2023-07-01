James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JRVR. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,155,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of James River Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of James River Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of James River Group by 1,833.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

