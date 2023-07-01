Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JBBB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 54,900 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $930,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,823,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 588.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

