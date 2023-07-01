Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB) Plans $0.35 Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3462 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JBBB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,900 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,964,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,823,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,089,000.

About Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

