Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Short Interest Down 60.0% in June

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JCYGY traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

