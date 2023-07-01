Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Japan Airlines stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

