Jefferies Financial Group Increases Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $300.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.71.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $246.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day moving average of $228.89.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 500.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.