Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$0.61

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.65 to C$0.61 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WEED. Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Canopy Growth from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.40 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.16.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

WEED stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$0.51 and a 52-week high of C$6.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.41.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

