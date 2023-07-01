JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $13.04 Average PT from Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

In related news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $54,392.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Craven sold 35,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $493,140.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,795 shares of company stock valued at $603,465. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $17.57 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

