JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

