JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 69 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $867.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $648.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

