JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

