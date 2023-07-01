JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.96 and its 200 day moving average is $225.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

