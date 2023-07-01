JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $157.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a market cap of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $676,943.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,242 shares in the company, valued at $43,671,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

