JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 39.2% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 23.5% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 678,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $463.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 26.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,467.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,121.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

