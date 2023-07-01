John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the May 31st total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 35,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 114,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,080. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

(Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.