John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,912. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
