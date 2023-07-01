John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HEQ stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,912. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

