John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
JHI opened at $12.65 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.
John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.2152 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
