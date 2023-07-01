John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Down 48.6% in June

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

JHI opened at $12.65 on Friday. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

John Hancock Investors Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.2152 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Investors Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 138,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

