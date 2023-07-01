John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,574. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

