John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the May 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of HPI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,574. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1235 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
