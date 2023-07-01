Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires 37,834 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

