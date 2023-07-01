Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.31. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

