Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 220 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

