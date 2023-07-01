Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 761 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RSP opened at $149.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.