Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 8,861 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,861 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 469.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.349 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.