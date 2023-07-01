Joystick Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Joystick has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $4.20 million and approximately $4,503.66 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017739 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020645 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.62 or 0.99999090 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0173663 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,439.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.