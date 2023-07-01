JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP) Announces $0.70 Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BATS:BBIP – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.6979 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.37.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. TIPS 0-5 Year ETF (BBIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with 5 years or less until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted.

