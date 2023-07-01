JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Declares Dividend of $0.17

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1684 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 260,043 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

