JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

