JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Declares $0.15 Dividend

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,071 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,473,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,690,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $266,000.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

