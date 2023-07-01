JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1539 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS JCPI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,071 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

