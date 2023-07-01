JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Plans $0.24 Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2423 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

JPIB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 25,464 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $107,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

