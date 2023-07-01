JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

