JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (JMST) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on July 7th

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1351 per share on Friday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JMST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. 262,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

