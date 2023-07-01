JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.21% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $429,000. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 42,774 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $44.38.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

