JUMPN Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

Buying and Selling JUMPN

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

