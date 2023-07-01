JUNO Price Hits $0.27 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, JUNO has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market cap of $21.27 million and $129,259.98 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 77,883,861 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

